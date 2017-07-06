Quick Start
Blazing-fast static site generator for React
Modern web tech without the headache
Enjoy all the power of the latest web technologies. React.js, webpack, modern JavaScript and CSS and more are all setup and waiting for you to install and start building.
Bring your own data
Gatsby’s rich data plugin ecosystem lets you build sites with the data you want. Integrate data from one or many sources: headless CMSs, SaaS services, APIs, databases, your file system, and more. Pull data directly into your pages using GraphQL.
Scale to the entire internet
Gatsby.js is Internet Scale. Forget complicated deploys with databases and servers and their expensive, time-consuming setup costs, maintenance, and scaling fears. Gatsby.js builds your site as “static” files which can be deployed easily on dozens of services.
Future-proof your website
Don't build a website with last decade's tech. The future of the web is mobile, JavaScript and APIs—the JAMstack. Every website is a web app and every web app is a website. Gatsby.js is the universal JavaScript framework you’ve been waiting for.
Static Progressive Web Apps
Gatsby.js is a static PWA (Progressive Web App) generator. You get code and data splitting out-of-the-box. Gatsby loads an HTML file that’s a server rendered version of your React.js page then makes it live with JavaScript. Code and data for other pages get preloaded so clicking around the site feels incredibly fast.
Speed past the competition
Gatsby.js builds the fastest possible website. Instead of waiting to generate pages when requested, pre-build pages and lift them into a global cloud of servers—ready to be delivered instantly to your users wherever they are.
How Gatsby works
Curious yet?
It only takes a few minutes to get up and running!Get Started
